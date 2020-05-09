Shelly BROWN
KIRKLAND BROWN, Shelly Ann passed away April 27, 2020. She was a loving, loyal, and generous wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin. She was sweet and a faithful friend, kind to everyone she met. Shelly grew up in Battle Creek, graduated from Lakeview High School and Western Michigan University. She was a supporter of equal rights for women. She loved all sports, and was a fierce tennis competitor. Shelly earned her way up the ranks of Parke-Davis, Warner Lambert International, Granutek, and Coca-cola Company. She will be sorely missed but not forgotten by those who loved her, and welcomed by her Lord, and friends and family waiting for her in Heaven.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
So many pleasant memories triggered by the announcement of Shelly's death. Our hearts go out to David, Shelly's dad and all family members and friends. I hope the pleasant memories will provide some level of comfort as you face the days ahead without this special lady. I know she touched each one of you in some memorable way. She found her way into my life when she moved from Parke-Davis to Warner-Lambert and we became fast and true friends. We never missed an exchange of birthday and Christmas letters and some emails in between which kept us up to date, even though we were miles apart. We had the chance to reminisce about our crazy times during our visit about three years ago. So happy we had that opportunity. RIP my friend. Helen & Raimund Winkler
helen Winkler
Friend
