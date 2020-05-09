KIRKLAND BROWN, Shelly Ann passed away April 27, 2020. She was a loving, loyal, and generous wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin. She was sweet and a faithful friend, kind to everyone she met. Shelly grew up in Battle Creek, graduated from Lakeview High School and Western Michigan University. She was a supporter of equal rights for women. She loved all sports, and was a fierce tennis competitor. Shelly earned her way up the ranks of Parke-Davis, Warner Lambert International, Granutek, and Coca-cola Company. She will be sorely missed but not forgotten by those who loved her, and welcomed by her Lord, and friends and family waiting for her in Heaven.



