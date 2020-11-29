SPAULDING, Sheree E. Age 33, died peacefully in her home Nov. 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with stage four colon cancer. Sheree was born Sept. 30, 1987 in Clearwater, FL. She graduated from Countryside High School, and excelled in receiving a Bachelor's in Business at St. Petersburg College. She pursued her compassion through business, Words by Design, as well as a yoga instructor. Sheree is survived by her loving husband, Wayne R. Spaulding; her service dog, Marley; parents, Stephen E. and Karen B. Clark; and sister, Stephanie E. Bail. Sheree had a bright and energetic personality. She touched many lives with her passion for life, and will be forever missed. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel



