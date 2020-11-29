1/1
Sheree SPAULDING
1987 - 2020
SPAULDING, Sheree E. Age 33, died peacefully in her home Nov. 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with stage four colon cancer. Sheree was born Sept. 30, 1987 in Clearwater, FL. She graduated from Countryside High School, and excelled in receiving a Bachelor's in Business at St. Petersburg College. She pursued her compassion through business, Words by Design, as well as a yoga instructor. Sheree is survived by her loving husband, Wayne R. Spaulding; her service dog, Marley; parents, Stephen E. and Karen B. Clark; and sister, Stephanie E. Bail. Sheree had a bright and energetic personality. She touched many lives with her passion for life, and will be forever missed. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
