REEVES, Sherial D. 62, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home March 7, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Andrew Finkley and Javonte Evans; daughter, Antoinette Reeves; four grandchildren, Ahmariona, Ahmad, Ahmariyah, and Ahmei Reeves; four brothers; five sisters; three aunts; one uncle; and other relatives and friends. Special thanks and amazing love for the caretakers and prayers by Aisel Rodriguez and family and Carolina Mendoza and family. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 11 am, at Friendship M.B. Church, 3300 31st St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020
