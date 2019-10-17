EVANS, Sherman F. 54, of St. Petersburg, FL transit-ioned October 10, 2019. He was a graduate of Northeast High School, employed with Pinellas County School Board, and retired from the St. Petersburg Times after 25 years. He was a member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a musician and longtime member of The Mighty Sons of Zion. He served in the United States Navy. He is survived by his wife, Serita Evans; daughter, Eboni Evans; parents, Robert and Carrie Evans Sr.; brother, Robert Evans Jr. (Loretta); grandmother, Maggie Roundtree, and other relatives. Funeral Service is Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 am at New Jerusalem M.B. Church. Visitation is Friday, Oct. 18, 3-5 pm at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266 with wake 6 pm at the church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019