BORDERS, Sherrill A. Sherrill was born September 1, 1932 in Bartow, FL. He passed July 20, 2020. He was 87 years old. Sherrill considered himself a Tampa native and was knowledgeable and proud of our Tampa heritage. He graduated from "the old" Jefferson High in 1951. He loved football and his years on the Jefferson team playing offensive guard with a leather helmet and no facemask. He loved to tell us about all of the Tampa players of his era. Rick Casares received great paise. An original season ticket holder, he and Scott suffered through the heat and despair of the first decade of Tampa Bay Buccaneer home games. Sherrill crafted his own version of a real American dream. From the very humble beginnings of a red brick home in Seminole Heights, he chalked up many accomplishments. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and Reserves from 1953 to 1963. He earned an associate's degree in science from HCC in 1971. He coached Carrollwood Cardinals football teams from 1972 to 1977 and is still legend to his players. He graduated from the Police Academy and served as a reserve officer with the Indian Shores Police Department. He did all of this, and raised his family, while striving to accomplish his highest purpose as a 38 year employee of TECO. He truly started from the ground up, installing power poles and towers. He did what was necessary to get promotions, such as getting his Associate's Degree and becoming a police officer. In the late 1970s TECO created a new position that Sherrill wanted. It was in the revenue protection division, and its purpose was to identify and prosecute the unlawful use of electricity. He learned that TECO only hired ex-military police or civilian officers, and thus his trip to the Police Academy. Sherrill achieved his goal, and finished his long, hot career working in the downtown TECO Plaza, wearing a suit and tie and probably enjoying the air conditioning. Sherrill is survived by his loving wife and soul mate, Amelia. They married November 29, 1989 and retired to North Carolina in 1994. He was a master woodworker, and together they built his dream workshop and named it the WOOD-N-EWE. It was a masterpiece of design and construction, built on the side of a mountain. Sherrill and Amelia returned to Tampa in 2008 and he spent his remaining years here. Sherrill is survived by his daughter, Sheri Curwick; and his son, Scott Borders. He was a dedicated and loving father. "Poppy" was putty in the hands of all his grandchildren. Sherrill loved his dogs and was seldom without one or two. He will be missed by all of us. His wishes were that there be no memorial service. The family will have a private celebration of life.



