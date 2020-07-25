LOUER, Sherry Anne 77, entered Heaven and into the Loving Arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. No more pain, no more sorrow, no more struggle, her reward for a Life well lived. Sherry was born on February 19, 1943, in Mill Valley, CA, to Murriel and Zelpha Thompson while Murriel was stationed as a Merchant Marine in San Francisco during WWII. She grew up on the northside of Chicago where she graduated from Senn High School. She then attended Trinity College, where she met her husband-to-be, John Louer. Sherry graduated with a BA in English Literature, and a Minor in French, in June 1965, marrying John two weeks after graduation. John's career brought them to Orlando, Florida, in late 1966, where they settled in Altamonte Springs. A year later they welcomed a son, Timothy John, born in September of 1967. In 1974 the family moved to Tampa, and Sherry became the Admissions Director at Seminole Presbyterian School. After 25 years of faithful service, Sherry retired and focused her energies on achieving a long held dream of becoming a Master Gardner thru the UF Extension Center in Hillsborough County. She enjoyed participating in Plant Clinics while turning her own yard into a garden of fascinating beauty. Throughout her life, Sherry demonstrated a generous love and care for people. As an active member of Idlewild Baptist Church, she served many years as a volunteer for the church library and an out-going member of her Bible Fellowship Class "Alive In Christ". Her joyful spirit, vibrant personality, and ready laugh will be missed by all who knew her. Sherry leaves behind husband, John; and son, Timothy (Dr. Michelle) Louer, of Indianapolis, IN; and two siblings, older sister, Bonnie Litorja, of Everson, WA, and younger sister, Connie (Chuck) Keltner, Mesa, AZ. No funeral or memorial service is scheduled. Arrangements made by National Cremation & Burial Society Ruskin.



