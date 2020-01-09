DOYLE, Sherry D. of St. Petersburg, passed Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Bayfront Health. She received her Bachelor's of Science degree and Criminal Justice degree at Florida State University. She received numerous accolades for her work in child protective services and adult care. She is survived by her loving family; spouse, John A. Doyle; one son, Mark Doyle; one stepson, Nicholas Doyle; one brother, Charles Delaughter (Gaye); one aunt, Mattie Stephens Brooks; one grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020, 3-7 pm, at McRae chapel where funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1 pm. "A McRae Service "
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 9, 2020