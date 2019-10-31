GAALSWIJK-VENNETT, Sherry 64, left us too soon October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Sherry was born on March 28, 1955 to Cornelis and Maria Gaalswijk in Hudson, NY. After graduating high school she moved down to Tampa, FL to attend the University of Tampa where she received her Bachelor's degree. Sherry spent many of her years being a devoted mother, giving back to the community through various organizations, and being a loving friend and sister. An avid traveler and scrapbooker, Sherry was proud to live her life to the fullest and see all our world had to offer, while capturing breathtaking photos and memories. Sherry was predeceased by her parents, Cornelis and Maria; and her husband, Mark. She is survived by her brothers, Cornel and Pete; as well as her sister, Marcia, and their families; her children, Michelle, Jennifer, and Sean; and her grandchildren. We will be celebrating her life on Friday, November 1 at 2 pm, at First Reformed Church of Tampa, located at 8283 W. Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33615. As an animal lover, in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Big Cat Rescue, an organization that was very near and dear to her heart. Williams Funeral Home Bartow, FL (863) 533-0366

