JACKSON, Sherry Lynn 59, of Mowea-qua, IL passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Sherry's life will be held at 11 am Friday, September 13, 2019 at South Macon Township Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Genesis Animal Rescue. Sherry was born August 23, 1960 in Clinton, OK, the daughter of William "Bill" Gillum and Bessie (Tisdale) Gillum. She married Michael J. Jackson May 31, 1980. Sherry was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her beloved dogs. She always looked forward to her annual trips to Florida to visit her family. Sherry is survived by her husband, Michael J. Jackson of Moweaqua, IL; mother, Bessie Gillum of St. Petersburg, FL; sons, Josh M. Jackson of Decatur, IL and Matt W. (Delia) Jackson of Mo-weaqua, IL; grandchildren, Brookelyn Paige Jackson and Gauge Alexis Jackson; sister, Rhonda (Craig) Pearson of Winter Haven, FL; brother, William Alan Gillum of Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her father; infant daughter, Bonnie Jackson; and her sister, Debbie Gillum. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:

