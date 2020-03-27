CANNELLA, Sheryl Lynn 54, of Tampa, FL passed away March 16, 2020, a faithful Christian. Sheryl was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many. Sheryl is preceded in death by her biological father, Dexter Koehn and mother, Yvonne Lively of Florida. She is survived by stepparents, Mr. and Mrs. Claxton G. Smith of Mississippi; her children, Vicky Bass, Ceji Cannella and Charles Alan Cannella; also former spouse and caregiver, Charles J. Cannella; and sister, Melissa Smith.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2020