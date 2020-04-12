Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheryl O'KANE. View Sign Service Information Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home 123 W Decker Viroqua , WI 54665 (608)-637-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

O'KANE, Sheryl "Sherry" 75, of Largo, FL, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice Center in Pinellas Park, FL, after succumbing to a six-week hospitalization due to lung and heart complications. Sherry was born March 23, 1945, the second of three daughters of Benedict and Magdalene Herdegen in Milwaukee, WI. She married James "Jim" O'Kane, July 12, 1969, in Wauwatosa, WI. Sherry and Jim lived in Northfield, OH from 1970 to 2003, where she excelled for 32 years as a high school chemistry teacher at Mayfield High School in Mayfield, OH. She was a very humble person, yet consistently was nominated by several of the school's top students annually for the best teacher of the year. Her other loves were the two children she raised, Shannon and Tim. She was a dedicated mother and wonderful role model passing on values of love, kindness, respect and dedication to family. She was a very hard worker who rarely sat down to rest. Her children were always well cared for, and never wanted for anything, including love and affection. In 2007, Sherry retired to Lake Seminole Resort, Largo, FL, living next door to her parents who had lived in the community since 1975. There, she took care of her father and mother, and was an active member of the community, exhibiting her theatrical skills at Monday Morning Coffee, and publishing the park's monthly newsletter. Sherry loved to read, but her most treasured hobby was playing Bridge, and we are blessed that she was able to enjoy it until the end. She loved her family and especially cherished her six grandchildren, Brenden, Matthew, Connor, Declan, Jacob and Joshua. Sherry is survived by her two children, Shannon Harris (with Connor and Declan) of Doylestown, PA and Timothy and Toni O'Kane (with Brenden, Matthew, Jacob and Joshua) of Cordova, TN. She is also survived by her aunt, Fran Herdegen; sister, Janice Bonesho; brothers-in-law, Ken Roesslein, Jack (Twyla) O'Kane, Jerry (Marjorie Berte) O'Kane; sisters-in-law, Judy O'Kane and Jane Gutierrez; as well as nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benedict and Magdalene (Weis) Herdegen; her husband, Jim O'Kane; her sister, Darlene Roesslein; her brother-in-law, Tim Bonesho; and her nephew, Chad Bonesho. Due to the current public health situation, a private service will be held at Vosseteig Funeral Home, Gays Mills, WI. Father Zachary Beya will also perform a private burial at St. Philip's Cemetery in Soldiers Grove, WI. At future dates, a public funeral will be arranged and held at St. Phillip Catholic Church in Soldiers Grove, WI, and a memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Largo, FL, both to celebrate her life with family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to

