Shevette Monique Batts

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss of my dear friend, who I just saw..."
    - Willa Jackson
  • "My thoughts and prayers to your family in this very..."
    - Frances Castro
  • "To The Family so sorry to hear of the passing of my sweet..."
    - Sylvia Staggs
  • "Sorry for your loss. No words. Just keep pushing ."
    - Brandon Fludd
  • "My sincerest condolences to the family of the late Shevette..."
    - Erica Winston
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home - Tampa
3000 N. 29th Street
Tampa, FL
33605
(813)-248-6125
Obituary
Send Flowers

BATTS, Shevette Monique

of Riverview, passed April 14, 2019. She is survived by husband, Demarreio, and other family members and friends. There will be a viewing Tuesday, April 23, 2019 5-8 pm, at Wilson Funeral Home, 3000 N. 29th Street, Tampa, Florida. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home. Friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home Wednesday, at approximatley 10:45 am.

www.wilson-funeralhome.com

Wilson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details