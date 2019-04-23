BATTS, Shevette Monique
of Riverview, passed April 14, 2019. She is survived by husband, Demarreio, and other family members and friends. There will be a viewing Tuesday, April 23, 2019 5-8 pm, at Wilson Funeral Home, 3000 N. 29th Street, Tampa, Florida. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home. Friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home Wednesday, at approximatley 10:45 am.
Wilson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2019