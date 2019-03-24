WASMUND, Shirey Ann
|
(Draves) 83, of Tampa, FL, passed away March 15, 2019. Born in Dunkirk, NY. Leaving behind her loving husband of 61 years, David P. Wasmund. She will be lovingly missed by her four sons, David Jr. (Vicki), Mark (Jill), Erick (Lori) and Craig; five grandsons; and one granddaughter. The family will receive friends March 30, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 2707 W. Waters Ave, Tampa with memorial service at 2 pm. In Shirley's memory donations may be made to the church.
Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019