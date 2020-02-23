Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Shirley Alford Obituary
ALFORD, Shirley Ann (Hart) "Meemaw" 73, of Lutz, Florida, born on April 2nd, 1946 passed away February 15, 2020. Graduated from Hillsborough High School. Shirley started her own successful Business, Arrowhead Day Care Nursery in the 1970s. For nearly a decade she cared for and nurtured many children. She then held the position of Founder and CEO of Alford Construction Company with her husband, Gary Sr. Shirley had many talents, in high school she was a cheerleader, loved being on the water, working in her yard, but most of all she loved her family. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Shirley is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Hart Sr.; mother, Allison Hart; siblings, Diana Shipman, Tony Hart and Charles Hart. She is survived by her husband, Gary Sr.; siblings, Barbara Hubble and husband, Howard, Arthur Hart Jr. and wife, Noreen and Frances Brown; children, Gary Jr. and wife, Kathy, Barry and wife, Jacqueline and Larry; grandchildren, Cameron, Lauren, Aaron, Kris and Brooke; great-grandchildren, Haven, Selah and A'ryah. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that loved her dearly. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Alford Home in Lutz. Saturday, February 29 at 12 pm. Boza& Roel Funeral Home www.bozaroelfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020
