Shirley ALLEN

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
3300 31st Street South
St. Petersburg, FL
Obituary
ALLEN, Shirley 83, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home March 25, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Clinen Allen; two sons, Clinton Allen and Andre Allen; four daughters, Renae Godwin (Major), Sonyah Allen-Ferris, Katrina Allen and Danielle Miller (James); one sister, Gladys Hymon (Joe); brothers, J. Arnold Lasseter and Samuel Lasseter (Betty); 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grand-children; two great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday April 17, 2020, 3-8 pm at Lawson Funeral Home. Funeral Service Saturday April 18, 2020, 11 am at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3300 31st Street South, St. Petersburg FL. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
