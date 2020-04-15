ALLEN, Shirley 83, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home March 25, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Clinen Allen; two sons, Clinton Allen and Andre Allen; four daughters, Renae Godwin (Major), Sonyah Allen-Ferris, Katrina Allen and Danielle Miller (James); one sister, Gladys Hymon (Joe); brothers, J. Arnold Lasseter and Samuel Lasseter (Betty); 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grand-children; two great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday April 17, 2020, 3-8 pm at Lawson Funeral Home. Funeral Service Saturday April 18, 2020, 11 am at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3300 31st Street South, St. Petersburg FL. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020