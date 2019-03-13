SCANDLEN, Shirley Ann
81, of Zephyrhills, passed away March 6, 2019. Shirley was born April 26, 1937 in Paterson, NJ to Benjamin and Bessie (Johnson) Weiss. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Clifton, NJ. Shirley is survived by her husband, George Scandlen; daughter, Barbara (Tom) Petti; and grandson, Frankie Petti. She was predeceased by her two sons, Robert and George Scandlen. Services will be held 11 am, Thursday, March 14, at Florida National Cemetery.
Whitfield Funeral Home
5008 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 783-9900
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019