(Draves) 83, of Tampa, FL, passed away March 15, 2019. Born in Dunkirk, NY, She leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, David P. Wasmund. She will be lovingly missed by her sons, David Jr. (Vicki), Mark (Jill), Erick (Lori), and Craig; five grandsons and one granddaughter. The family will receive friends March 30, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 2707 W. Waters Avenue in Tampa with a memorial service at 2 pm. In Shirley's memory, donations may be made to the church.
