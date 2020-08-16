1/1
Shirley Anne LANGER
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANGER, Shirley Anne Evans 88, entered into eternal rest July 26, 2020, at her home. Born September 5, 1931 in Bonne Terre, MO, the daughter of Victor and Opal Evans, she was married to Peter E. Langer Jr. for almost 65 years. Shirley is survived by her devoted husband and her four loving children, Peter (Linda) Langer, David (Pat) Langer, Steven (Kathy) Langer, and Joanne (Doug) Booher; grandchildren, Sara, Katie, Amy, Emily, Kelly, Mark, Michael, Maggie, and Drew; and great-grandchildren, Elana, Natalie, Noah, Weston, Owen, Evelyn, Cash, and Madeline. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Barbara and Wanda, and her brothers, Vic and Jack. A memorial service will be held at Peace Baptist Church in Tampa at 2 pm Saturday, August 22.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Peace Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved