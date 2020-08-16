LANGER, Shirley Anne Evans 88, entered into eternal rest July 26, 2020, at her home. Born September 5, 1931 in Bonne Terre, MO, the daughter of Victor and Opal Evans, she was married to Peter E. Langer Jr. for almost 65 years. Shirley is survived by her devoted husband and her four loving children, Peter (Linda) Langer, David (Pat) Langer, Steven (Kathy) Langer, and Joanne (Doug) Booher; grandchildren, Sara, Katie, Amy, Emily, Kelly, Mark, Michael, Maggie, and Drew; and great-grandchildren, Elana, Natalie, Noah, Weston, Owen, Evelyn, Cash, and Madeline. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Barbara and Wanda, and her brothers, Vic and Jack. A memorial service will be held at Peace Baptist Church in Tampa at 2 pm Saturday, August 22.



