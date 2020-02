Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley A. Besselieu 8/13/1943 -2/10/2018 Your absence has been deeply felt since you exchanged mortality for immortality. Places, dates, objects and personal encounters flood my mind with loving thoughts of joy, happiness and longing for your presence. I live with our Lord's assurance that the best is yet to come. We will share an eternity of inseparability in the New Heaven and Earth in His Holy Presence. Love Dev.

