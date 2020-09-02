Shirley Bolvin

BOLVIN, Shirley LaRue (Eicher) 86, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Summerhill, PA, passed away August 30, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Dean; children, Cheryl (Dayton), Wendy (Michael), Wanda (Blaine), and Dana (Karen); two grandchildren, John (Brittany) and Kyle (Celeste). She loved her Lord, her family, and her friends with all her heart. There will be a visitation September 5 from 10-11 am at Christ Lutheran Church followed by a service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church. Sorensen Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store