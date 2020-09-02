1/1
Shirley Bolvin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOLVIN, Shirley LaRue (Eicher) 86, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Summerhill, PA, passed away August 30, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Dean; children, Cheryl (Dayton), Wendy (Michael), Wanda (Blaine), and Dana (Karen); two grandchildren, John (Brittany) and Kyle (Celeste). She loved her Lord, her family, and her friends with all her heart. There will be a visitation September 5 from 10-11 am at Christ Lutheran Church followed by a service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church. Sorensen Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sorensen Funeral Home
3180 30th Avenue N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 323-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Richard E. Sorensen & Staff
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved