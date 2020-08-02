1/
Shirley BRYAN
BRYAN, Shirley Claire (Mackey) On July 23, 2020, Shirley Claire (Mackey) Bryan passed away at the age of 92. Shirley is survived by her four children, Beverly Goodemote (Duane), William L. Bryan Jr. (Anne McDon-ald), Richard B. Bryan (Peggy), and Shelly Karns (John). She had four grandchildren, two step-grand-children, five great-grand-children; and her sister, Marion (Mackey) Jack. Shirley was a long-time member of Village Presbyterian Church. She was born and raised in Tampa, graduating from Hillsbor-ough High School where she was a cheerleader and ROTC sponsor. She was preceded in death by William Lamar Bryan Sr.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
