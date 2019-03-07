Shirley Crook Bajgier

BAJGIER, Shirley Crook

88, of St. Petersburg, passed away February 23, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Pam Carr, Jim and Tim Crook; devoted grandmother; and great-grandmother. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 9, 11 am, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019
