82, passed away March 20, 2019. She was wife of 38 years to Arthur Counts, and loving mother to Desiree and Jerry, as well as many more who referred to her as "Ma." She is survived by her daughter and son, brother Tom, sister Nora; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, seven nieces and nephews, 19 great and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother, Bob. Shirley was born in Flint, MI, and move to Florida in 1954, where she married Art and raised their family. Shirley was certified in herbal therapy and took great pride in leading her family in a holistic lifestyle. She had a love for people and music. She directed a music ministry for several Baptist churches while running her own business selling collectable figurines. Later, she and Jerry started a karaoke business together. Shirley touched the lives of many, and will truly be missed by all. Shirley's life will be remembered at a private service for her family at Park Shore Plaza. Memorials may be sent to 300 Beach Drive North East, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

