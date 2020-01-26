|
FICARROTTA EUBANKS, Shirley Constantina 77, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born March 9, 1942 in Tampa, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Rosario Ficarrotta and Angie (Mistretta) Ficarrotta. Survivors include her loving sons, Charles R. Eubanks, Steven P. (Lela) Eubanks; her brother, Sammy (Nancy) Ficarrotta; as well as her grandchildren, Steven Eubanks, Michael Eubanks, Brittany Vaughn, Jordan Vaughn and a great-granddaughter, Raelyn Downs. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years of marriage, Charles R. Eubanks. Memorial Service and Visitation will be held at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33603 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12 pm. Gathering 10 am-12 pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances may be made in Shirley's memory to the , . Boza & Roel Funeral Home www.bozaroelfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020