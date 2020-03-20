GODWIN, Shirley Ann 83, of Plant City, Florida passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020. Shirley was born March 21, 1936. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jackie Godwin; her parents, Lacy and Mary Bennett; her brothers, Claude and Russell Bennett, and sisters, Ludell Butler, Lois Liles, and Dot Carr. Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her son, Kenny Godwin (Shannon); daughter, Diane Terry (Jimmy); granddaughter, Leah Schneider (Alan); great-grandsons, Josh and Caleb Schneider; sister, Pat Messick; and her furry friend, Buddy. A visitation for Shirley will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10-11 am at Wells Memorial and Event Center, 1903 West Reynolds Street, Plant City, FL 33563 followed by a funeral service. Interment will take place at Turkey Creek First Baptist Cemetery. The family would like to thank Season's Hospice and Christina Simmons of Compassionate Home Services for her loving care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WellsMemorial.com for the Godwin family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2020