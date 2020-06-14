Shirley HUTTON
HUTTON, Shirley June 85, Clearwater, passed peacefully on June 4, 2020. Shirley is survived by her husband, Jim Hutton; son, Lind Hutton; daughter, Catherine (Mark) Chayka; and grandson, James Hutton. Services will be private at this time, however, a celebration of her life for family and friends will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Shirley's name is preferred. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor, Florida.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
