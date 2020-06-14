Shirley HUTTON

HUTTON, Shirley June 85, Clearwater, passed peacefully on June 4, 2020. Shirley is survived by her husband, Jim Hutton; son, Lind Hutton; daughter, Catherine (Mark) Chayka; and grandson, James Hutton. Services will be private at this time, however, a celebration of her life for family and friends will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Shirley's name is preferred. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor, Florida.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.