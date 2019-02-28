Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Drane. View Sign

DRANE, Shirley J



81, passed from this earth February 22, 2019 surrounded by love and family. She was born and raised in Birmingham, AL. As an adult, she lived in California, Oregon, and Virginia before moving to St. Petersburg in 1980. She was preceded in death by her three sisters, a brother, and her only son, Chris. She is survived by her brother, David (Linda); her sweetheart and companion of 14 years, Dennis Rowe; 19 nieces and nephews who loved her; many grand nieces and nephews; and too many cousins to count. She was "Nanny" to Ashley, Chris, Shelby, Kayna, Keira, and Ryan her "adopted" grandchildren she babysat over the years. Never shy, always outspoken, she believed in love, had a generous spirit, a beautiful smile and a laugh that would take you along with her. A funeral service will be held for her Saturday, March 2, 2019, 12 noon at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St N, St Petersburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior.

