JOHANSEN, Shirley E. 74, of Pinellas Park, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. Shirley was born April 14, 1945 in Putnam, CT to the late Walter and Rose (Krzys) Plantier. She moved to this area in 1996, coming from Gloucester, VA. Shirley last worked for the Home Shopping Network. She loved her work and her client customers. Shirley was a member of Grace Connection Church in St. Petersburg and the Via De Cristo of Tampa. She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Johansen; three sons, Joshua (Cynthia) Johansen, Joseph (Amy) Johansen and Tommy (Franziska) Swigart; along with eight grandchildren, Eric, Gloria, Daniel, Jared, Katelyn, Lauren, Svenia and Alexis. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020
