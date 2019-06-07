WILSON, Shirley June



84, born June 13, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan died May 31, 2019 from natural causes at the Solaris Healthcare Nursing Home in Hudson, Florida. Shirley is predeceased by her husband, Frederick Wilson and leaves behind her sister, Muriel P. Richuard of New Port Richey, FL; nephews, Gary M. Paulson of Collierville, TN, Larry B. Paulson, of Durham, NC, Mark P. Lebis of Northville, MI, Michael P. Lebis of Farmington Hill, MI, Charles Finkel of Lansing, MI; niece, Elizabeth J. Connelly of Cottage Grove, MN; and sister-in-law, Margaret Finkel of Bend, OR. Shirley was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, and also generously supported numerous national and local charitable organizations. She was a Member and Past President of the Tall Pines Women's Club in the River Ridge Community of New Port Richey, FL for several years. Over the years Shirley helped welcome many new neighbors to Tall Pines, and also assisted them with acclimation to their new neighborhood. The National Cremation & Burial Society in Hudson, FL is handling her cremation. Per Shirley's request a memorial service will not be held locally. In the near future, Shirley's cremated remains will be transported for interment in the Wilson family plot at the Acacia Park Cemetery in Beverly Hills, MI.

