KONYHA, Shirley M. 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Gainesville, Florida on January 30, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 31, 1930, one of 10 siblings. Her marriage to Curtis C. Coffee brought her the joy of three children, while also beginning a career as a bookkeeper. Years later, her marriage to Richard B. Konyha resulted in her fourth blessing, another child and a move to the San Francisco area. A job transfer in 1968 moved the family to St. Petersburg, Florida, where Ms. Konyha enjoyed a successful career as a real estate broker from 1970-1993. She was active in the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and various women's charitable and social organizations. In 1993, Ms. Konyha retired, moved to Gainesville, joined a travel club, updated her passport, and traveled the world seeing Europe, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Panama, Cuba, Mexico, Alaska, and Hawaii. She also loved gifting family, friends, and charities with her beautiful handmade crafts and needlework. She volunteered for many years as a Pink Lady at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, and loved rooting for any and all Gator events. Ms. Konyha prided herself on being bicoastal, spending years at a time with her daughter's family in San Diego, California. She loved being a book club member there and enjoyed her grandson's chauffeur service in her later years. She passed on her passion for sewing and crafting to many family members, one granddaughter attributing her career as a costume designer to the time spent with her "Nana," and even enlisting her Nana to sew and do some background acting in numerous Los Angeles productions. Ms. Konyha is preceded in death by eight siblings and one grandson. She is survived by one brother, Gilbert (Rosella) Wolff of Macomb, Michigan; her four children, Kim (Tina) Coffee of Gainesville, Florida, David (Maria) Coffee of Plant City, Florida, Claudette (James) Hennessy of San Diego, California, and Richard P. Konyha of New Port Richey, Florida; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous fur babies. Ms. Konyha's wishes will be realized with the scattering of ashes on both coasts, so that all who loved her need only visit a world's ocean to be with her. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida, or to one's favorite charity.

