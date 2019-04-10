Shirley Kravitz
|
April 10, 1964 - April 10, 2019
Our 55th Anniversary!
Another special day, Honey. But the good Lord took you to relieve you of your pain and suffering. But Sweety, we had the very best for 52 years, 11 days, to enjoy our wonderful life together. We raised a great family of three children, Sharon, Eddie Jr., and Debbie, who rewarded us with three beautiful granddaughters, Julia, Lindsey, and Nicole. God bless you for your honesty, tender love, and the care you shared with your family and dear friends. Always and Forever, your best friend and Husband, Ed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2019