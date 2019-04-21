Shirley L. Kravitz

Shirley L. Kravitz

Sept. 23, 1936 - April 21, 2016

It's been three years today and there are no words to fill

in the spaces or time. You have been missed more than words can say. We all thank you so very much for all the love and tender care you blessed us with. We love and miss you dearly and thank God you are resting in peace. Again, we miss you and love you always and forever. Your best friend, Ed, loving children, and dear friends.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019
