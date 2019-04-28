|
WAGGONER, Shirley L
92, of Largo, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Shirley was born Aug. 27, 1926 in Springfield, MO. She moved to this area in 1958 coming from Baton Rouge, LA. Shirley was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship of Largo. She is survived by her loving family, son, Gerald L Waggoner of Largo; daughter, Debra J (David) Huneke of Largo; two grandchildren, Kyle and Kaci and her sister, Eleanore Real of Peoria, AZ. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, 727-562-2080. Condolences may be offered at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019