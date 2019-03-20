Shirley M. Ives

IVES, Shirley M.

94, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, died on March 14, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA to Joseph and Beatrice Midgett on November 13, 1924. She was predeced in death by her husband, Julian Larry Ives Jr.; sons, Julian L. Ives III and Randolph L. Ives (Randy); and a grandson, James L. Ives. She is survived by her son, Joseph E. Ives and his wife, of Inverness, FL; and her sister, Joan M. Rakoski of Milton, FL; her grandson, Dana Ives; and her granddaughter, Denice Esther. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by donating to PARC, where she and her husband were founding members. Service will be held on Thursday, March 21 at 11 am, at the Community Bible Baptist Church.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019
