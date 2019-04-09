Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley M. LYNCH. View Sign

LYNCH, Shirley M.



92, of Saint Petersburg, FL, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born in Pass-A-Grille to Kenneth and Blanche Merry on March 23, 1926, she lived her childhood life on Boca Ciega Bay before heading off for college. In 1969, Shirley married the love of her life, John Lynch, who was a Command Army Sergeant Major. In addition to her parents and loving husband John, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Danny and Kenny B. She leaves behind her "adopted" niece, Pamela MacQueen and her daughter and son-in-law, Matthew and Katherine Tighe. Shirley volunteered with what is now called Lighthouse of Pinellas for well over 15 years, assisted as a Docent with the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum, and served in several capacities while living her last 17 years at The Fountains of Boca Ciega Bay.

