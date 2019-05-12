Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Marie Barry. View Sign Service Information Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 (727)-584-7671 Send Flowers Obituary

(Laprade), 83, passed away May 4, 2019 at home in Belleair Bluffs, FL. Born February 17, 1936, in Auburn, MA, to Albert J. Laprade and Adelina (Gadbois) Laprade, she attended and graduated from Holy Name of Jesus Elementary School and Commerce High School in Worcester, MA. Her education at the New England School of Accounting led to a career in book keeping and management accounting. Shirley raised her family, worked, and spent most of her active life in Worcester. She was an avid tennis player, golfer, and an accomplished bridge player with a total of 220 master points. She belonged to the First Baptist Church (Massachusetts), Belleair Country Club (Florida), and the St. Petersburg Bridge Club (Florida). Shirley retired to Florida after spending many winters in the Clearwater-St. Petersburg area. Shirley leaves her husband of 65 years, Alfred E. Barry; and three sons, Frederick, Al and his wife Laurie, and Wayne. She also leaves one sister, Diane Houle; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. At Shirley's request there will be no formal services.



