KEEFE, Shirley Marie
89, of Seminole passed away peacefully June 26, 2019 while being comforted by her family. Shirley was predeceased by her daughter, Diane in 1997 and husband, John in 2009, after 63 years of marriage. Shirley is survived by her eldest daughter, Donna, along with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her passions included attending St. Michael Catholic Church in Hudson, golfing, movies, singing, and spending precious time with her family. She will reunite with her husband John on their 73rd wedding anniversary November 27, 2019. This will be a private service held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019