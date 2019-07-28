HANKE, Shirley May
84, of Brandon, FL was called home to heaven July 24, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's and dementia. She passed away at home surrounded by those who loved her most. Shirley was born to Ernest and Sarah Dickeson May 20, 1935 in Niles, Michigan. In 1954, at age 19, she married her one true love Glen T. Hanke Jr. and they started a family. They relocated to Brandon, FL in 1973. Shirley worked as a bookkeeper throughout her adult life. She was an active member of Apostles Lutheran Church. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Glen T. Hanke Jr. (2002); her parents, Ernest Dickeson (1994) and Sarah (Colledge) Dickeson (1984); and her brother, Richard Dickeson (2014). She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Hanke) Summers (Randy) and son, Richard T. Hanke (Kim Le) as well as five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Shirley adored every moment spent with her grandchildren and great-grandbabies. A celebration of Shirley's life will occur Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1 with visitation prior from noon-1 at Serenity Meadows, 6919 Providence Rd., Riverview, FL. A private family graveside service will follow in Zephyrhills. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lifepath Hospice. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation or Lifepath Hospice at 813-871-8111 in her memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019