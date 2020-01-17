Shirley McKENION

  • "Sending my Heartfelt Condolences to the Family"
    - Connie Link
  • "We are deeply sorry for your loss."
    - John and Pat Harrell
Wallace Funeral Directors Inc
106 Agnes St
Harrisburg, PA
17104
(717)-939-9950
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
True Faith Inspirational Baptist Church
2625 W. Sligh Avenue
Tampa, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
True Faith Inspirational Baptist Church
2625 W. Sligh Avenue
Tampa, PA
McKENION, Shirley Ann a longtime resident of Tampa, quietly departed on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born on October 30, 1942, in Harrisburg, PA. She lived in many places during her professional career with her husband, Larry McKenion, who preceded her in death. For 25 years she served faithfully at True Faith in the choir and as a Trustee. Her service will be held Saturday, January 18 at True Faith Inspirational Baptist Church, at 2526 W. Sligh Avenue, Tampa, FL at 12 noon.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020
