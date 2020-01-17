McKENION, Shirley Ann a longtime resident of Tampa, quietly departed on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born on October 30, 1942, in Harrisburg, PA. She lived in many places during her professional career with her husband, Larry McKenion, who preceded her in death. For 25 years she served faithfully at True Faith in the choir and as a Trustee. Her service will be held Saturday, January 18 at True Faith Inspirational Baptist Church, at 2526 W. Sligh Avenue, Tampa, FL at 12 noon.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020