MIECZKOWSKI, Shirley
69, passed away in Tampa, March 11, 2019. She is survived by her son, Kirk; and daughter-in-law, Christine; and grandson, Kevin. Shirley's love for others and positive outlook on life was truly a special gift that will remain in our hearts forever. Memorial services will be 2 pm Sunday, March 17, 2019, at:
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, Brandon, (813) 689-8121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2019