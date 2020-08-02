1/
Shirley MOSKO
MOSKO, Shirley Hirsch 83, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. She was a Tampa native, having graduated from Plant High School in 1954. Her parents, Gertrude Drasnin and Leo Hirsch preceded her in death. Shirley was a Florida State graduate, where she knew actor Burt Reynolds. Shirley always had a very positive outlook on life and did not let things slow her down. She will be most remembered for her love of bridge, the Bucs, and shopping. Memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida, Inc., 324 North Dale Mabry, Tampa 33609 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa 33607.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
