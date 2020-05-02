PENNINGTON, Shirley Ann (Poore) 84, of St Petersburg, passed away at her home April 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Mt. Airy, NC, Shirley grew up in Dayton Ohio. She attended Miami Jacob College and worked as a bookkeeper for several years. She was married to Robert E. "Bob" Pennington for 51 years. Shirley was an active member of Garden Crest Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon, Youth Club volunteer, and sewing circle member. She dedicated much of her life to feeding and clothing the homeless and needy. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Bob and is survived by her daughters, Suzanne (Carl) and Katherine; her sons, Robert and James (Elise); her grandchildren, Tiara (Grant), Emily (Stephan), Grace (Eivind), and Elizabeth; her god daughter, Samantha; and her great grandson, Ryker. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Labre Indian School, Tongue River Rd., Ashland, MT 59003 or the St. Petersburg Free Clinic Women's Residence, 863 3rd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701.



