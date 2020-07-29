Shirley Peters

PETERS, Shirley 92, of Seminole passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Mrs. Peters was born August 4, 1927 in Portsmouth, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Atwood and Clyde Peters; daughter, Christina Lynn Wilson; and parents, Walter and Josephine Wolf Boyd. She was a resident of St. Petersburg since 1957 and taught at Clearview Elementary for 20 years. She was a resident at Freedom Square. She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Georgia Chapman (Judd), Susan Clemons (Steve) and Susan Keglovich; four grandchildren, Kelli Maloney (Patrick), Celia Falzone (Chris), Jamie Borja and Laurie Elliott; eight great-grandchildrn; and sister, Ruth Titus of Deland, FL. Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial Park Funeral Home memorialparkfuneralhome.com