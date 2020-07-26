Shirley Ramos

RAMOS, Shirley Ann Noguez 80, a native of Tampa, passed away July 19, 2020. She is survived by the love of her life Vincent C. Ramos Jr., married 61 years, and her eight children, Monica (Ivan) Fielman, Veronica (Brent) Stalnaker, Erica (Bill) Albertson, Jessica (Scott) Beardsell, Vincent Ramos III, Scott (Audra) Ramos, Myrica (Mark) Lack, and Randy Ramos. She was grandma to 34 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Shirley loved the life she spent teaching young ones, and her passion touched countless lives. The family will be gathering for a private Celebration of Life. Full obituary at www.bozaroel.com