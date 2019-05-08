BUTTERWORTH, Shirley Ray Barnett
84, died May 6, 2019, in St. Petersburg, FL. She was born the youngest of nine siblings November 6, 1934, in Richmond, VA. Shirley was training as a nurse when she met and married Dr. Thomas R. Butterworth Jr., her devoted husband of 63 years. She stayed at home to raise their four daughters in Richmond. Shirley had a full and happy life with many interests. She loved people and entertaining; enjoyed dancing, golf, bridge, crafts, and gardening; and volunteered for many years at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Shirley had an infectious laugh that livened every place she went. She will be truly missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughters, Martha Butterworth, Karen Butterworth Torres, Susan Butterworth, and Emmie Butterworth; sons-in-law, Greg Patterson, Rick Torres, and Gary Schwarztrauber; grandchildren, Jordan Windsor, Erin Norris Struble, Michael Johnson, Amanda Sharp, Amy Johnson Fields, and Alix Norris; and great-grandchildren, Haven Johnson, Aria Fields, Kiefer Struble, and Annaleigh Struble. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America online at alzfdn.org, or mailed to 322 8th Ave., 7th floor, New York, NY, 10001. A memorial service will be held at the David C. Gross Funeral Home, 6366 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, at 1 pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Online guestbook at:
www.davidcgross.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2019