Shirley ROUNTREE
1936 - 2020
ROUNTREE, Shirley M. 84, of Plant City, Florida, born on July 6, 1936 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2020. She was a retired school bus driver for Hillsborough County Public Schools. She was preceded in death by husband, Walter I. Rountree. She is survived by children, Gary Rountree, Alan Rountree (Elizabeth), Diana Cutting (Robert), Carrie Richardson (Billy), and Karen Martin (Doug), all of Plant City; 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jack Lambert, and Patty Lambert, both of Valrico. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 11 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Graveside committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Masks required, and for those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/HopewellFuneral. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
