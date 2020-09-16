1/1
Shirley SAPP
SAPP, Shirley Raulerson It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Shirley Raulerson Sapp, 83, of Plant City, Florida on September 11, 2020. She will be eternally remembered by her husband of 66 years, William R. "Bill" Sapp; daughter, Sandra Sapp Richie; son, Rocky Sapp (Linda); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; mother, Edna Lee Raulerson; sister, Thelma Raulerson Sapp; sister, Dee Blanchard (Tim); brother, Aaron Raulerson (Huberta); and many other family and friends. She enjoyed cruising the Caribbean, the thrill of a slot machine, rooting for the Tampa Bay Rays, and sharing stories with family and friends. Her passion for life, infectious smile, and generous heart will be carried by all who loved her. A celebration of life and visitation will be held at the Sapp residence in Plant City, FL, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6 pm, (masks are encouraged) or virtually via Zoom (meeting ID 8132151003). Flowers and memorial gifts will be accepted at the Sapp residence.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
