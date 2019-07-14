Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beach Memorial Chapel 301 COREY AVE St Pete Beach , FL 33706 (727)-360-5577 Send Flowers Obituary

LUNDBERG, Shirley Stader



88, of St Petersburg, passed away peacefully July 6, 2019. She was the beloved and cherished mother of three daughters, Susan Bell (John), Kathy LaDuke (Scott), and Kerry Gridley who is predeceased; three grandchildren, Erin Bell Larkins, Scott Bell, and Grant LaDuke (Brittany); a niece Stacy Cornelius; and six great-grandchildren. She was born in Charleston, MO and relocated to St Petersburg in 1944. She was a 1948 graduate from St Petersburg High and recently attended her 71st high school class reunion. She was a unique and engaging person who spent her life bringing love, happiness, compassion, friendship, and laughter to everyone whose life she touched. Our mother was a remarkable woman full of enthusiasm for life. Intelligent and independent, she lived on her own terms. She engaged in many artistic hobbies, was an avid reader who loved nature, travel, her family and friends. She brought so much joy to those around her and will forever be missed. A celebration of her life will be held at Beach Memorial Chapel 301 Corey Ave. St. Pete Beach Saturday, July 27, from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to would be appreciated. For condolences visit:



beachmemorialchapel.com

