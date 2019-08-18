TEIJELO, Shirley 64, of Tampa, passed away August 14, 2019. She had a 30- year career with Hillsborough County, retiring from Planning and Site Development Services. Shirley's favorite pastime was time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by Carlos Omar Teijelo Sr., her beloved and devoted husband of 46 years; son, Carlos Omar Teijelo Jr. (Celeste Hajaistron); three grandchildren, Alicia Teijelo, Carlos Omar Teijelo III, and Oscar Teijelo; sister, Ann Johnson (Ray); brother, Joseph Dunn (Kerry); and extended family. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, August 21 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E Lake Avenue, Tampa, followed by interment at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019