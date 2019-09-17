Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley URQUHART. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

URQUHART, Shirley Annie Born Aug. 26, 1930, passed Sept. 10, 2019 from this life to the hands of the Lord of Life and to be with family members who have preceded her. A mention of Shirley can only also include her devoted husband of greater than six decades, Henry, who passed in 2018. Shirley and Henry are now with daughter, Carinne Marie who passed in 2012. This is a celebration of their lives. Henry and Shirley were devoted parents who loved and cared for their family with immense devotion. While Henry, who served during the Korean War and afterwards worked as a textile engineer and designer supported the family, Shirley dedicated her life to raising their children. Shirley was a wonderful mother and example of a devoted wife. The majority of their lives were in Clemson, SC but later retired in Florida. Surviving are children, Henry Scott and wife, Sheri Lee; and their children, Alexander, Andrew, Gabrielle and Jason Miller, Andrew and his wife, Elysia have three children, Sonne, Finn Owen and Isolde Margaret; also surviving are Ian Scott and husband, Patrick Aquilina both of whom loved and cared for Henry and Shirley in their final years in the best of ways; daughter, Carinne Marie, who preceded them in passing has a daughter, Melissa along with husband, Kyle and their three children, Kayden, Mckenzie, and Parker. Together Shirley and Henry had three children; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. There must be special mention of two extremely loving, loyal, and dedicated persons, Kim Tirana and Lucita Lenco who cared for Henry and Shirley in their last years of life. Their wonderful care will not be forgotten. Shirley and Henry are shining examples not only of the Greatest Generation of our country but also of everlasting love and devotion to each other and their family.

